Slm (SLM) Holding Upped by Selz Capital Llc; Castleark Management Lowered Its Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $22.16 Million as Share Value Rose

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 63,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,414 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 97,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.77 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.5 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.9 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2011-3 and 2012-4; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – A SUCCESSOR FOR HENNER SCHÖNEBORN IS FOUND, EFFECTIVE FROM 01 AUGUST 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo stated it has 36,250 shares. 60,568 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Lc. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 29,712 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 17 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,259 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Groesbeck Investment Management Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,475 shares. American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 298,128 shares. 9,335 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Limited. Brighton Jones Llc accumulated 1,973 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.44% stake. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Concorde Asset Limited owns 2,153 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,410 shares stake.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 39,887 shares to 44,077 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 133,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.93 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

