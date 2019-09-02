SLM Corporation (SLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

As Credit Services companies, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 10 2.96 N/A 1.20 7.62 LendingClub Corporation 15 1.55 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SLM Corporation and LendingClub Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2%

Risk & Volatility

SLM Corporation’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, LendingClub Corporation has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SLM Corporation and LendingClub Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, LendingClub Corporation’s potential downside is -15.97% and its consensus target price is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SLM Corporation and LendingClub Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of SLM Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of LendingClub Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year SLM Corporation has weaker performance than LendingClub Corporation

Summary

SLM Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors LendingClub Corporation.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.