SLM Corporation (SLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Both SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 10 3.37 N/A 1.20 7.62 FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.25 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2% FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24%

Risk and Volatility

SLM Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Competitively, FlexShopper Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SLM Corporation and FlexShopper Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of FlexShopper Inc. is $3, which is potential 106.90% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SLM Corporation and FlexShopper Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.5% respectively. About 0.6% of SLM Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63% FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110%

For the past year SLM Corporation was less bullish than FlexShopper Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SLM Corporation beats FlexShopper Inc.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.