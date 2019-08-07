SLM Corporation (SLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

Both SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 10 2.95 N/A 1.20 7.62 Bat Group Inc. 1 3.29 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights SLM Corporation and Bat Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2% Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that SLM Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bat Group Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of SLM Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of SLM Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.65% of Bat Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year SLM Corporation had bullish trend while Bat Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors SLM Corporation beats Bat Group Inc.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.