SLM Corporation (SLMBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

We are comparing SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 63 3.06 N/A 1.24 46.88 OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 2.07 N/A 3.49 11.88

Table 1 demonstrates SLM Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OneMain Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to SLM Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SLM Corporation is currently more expensive than OneMain Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

SLM Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $44.17, while its potential upside is 17.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SLM Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.93% and 92.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56% OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65%

For the past year SLM Corporation has -1.56% weaker performance while OneMain Holdings Inc. has 70.65% stronger performance.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats SLM Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.