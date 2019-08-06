SLM Corporation (SLMBP) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Comparing side by side

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 64 3.11 N/A 1.24 46.88 Total System Services Inc. 107 5.47 N/A 3.27 41.57

Table 1 highlights SLM Corporation and Total System Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Total System Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SLM Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SLM Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Total System Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SLM Corporation and Total System Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SLM Corporation and Total System Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Total System Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $112.67 average price target and a -9.19% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SLM Corporation and Total System Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.93% and 81.3% respectively. Comparatively, 0.5% are Total System Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year SLM Corporation had bearish trend while Total System Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Total System Services Inc. beats SLM Corporation.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.