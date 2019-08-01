SLM Corporation (SLMBP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SLM Corporation has 16.93% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of SLM Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SLM Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting SLM Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation N/A 64 46.88 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

SLM Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SLM Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

The potential upside of the competitors is 87.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SLM Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year SLM Corporation has -1.56% weaker performance while SLM Corporation’s rivals have 34.35% stronger performance.

Dividends

SLM Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SLM Corporation’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors SLM Corporation.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.