SLM Corporation (SLM) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Comparing side by side

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 10 3.06 N/A 1.20 7.62 OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 2.07 N/A 3.49 11.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SLM Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc. OneMain Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SLM Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SLM Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has SLM Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that SLM Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, OneMain Holdings Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

SLM Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

OneMain Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.17 consensus price target and a 17.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of SLM Corporation shares and 92.3% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares. SLM Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, OneMain Holdings Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63% OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65%

For the past year SLM Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats SLM Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.