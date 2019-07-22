SLM Corporation (SLM) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Contrasting side by side

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 10 3.52 N/A 1.05 9.53 LendingClub Corporation 16 1.78 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights SLM Corporation and LendingClub Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SLM Corporation and LendingClub Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 20.1% 1.9% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -23.5% -5.3%

Volatility & Risk

SLM Corporation has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LendingClub Corporation has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SLM Corporation and LendingClub Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively LendingClub Corporation has an average price target of $7.88, with potential downside of -48.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SLM Corporation and LendingClub Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of SLM Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of LendingClub Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.38% -2.81% -11.17% -4.48% -13.1% 20.58% LendingClub Corporation -6.63% 4% -4.79% -2.31% 1.81% 28.52%

For the past year SLM Corporation was less bullish than LendingClub Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SLM Corporation beats LendingClub Corporation.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.