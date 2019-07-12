SLM Corporation (SLM) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Comparison side by side

Both SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 10 3.53 N/A 1.05 9.53 Enova International Inc. 24 0.66 N/A 1.91 12.00

Table 1 highlights SLM Corporation and Enova International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enova International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SLM Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SLM Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SLM Corporation and Enova International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 20.1% 1.9% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

SLM Corporation has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Enova International Inc. has a 2.38 beta and it is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SLM Corporation and Enova International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.5% respectively. About 0.5% of SLM Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Enova International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.38% -2.81% -11.17% -4.48% -13.1% 20.58% Enova International Inc. -9.93% -4.73% -6.37% -2.26% -29.42% 17.88%

For the past year SLM Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Enova International Inc.

Summary

Enova International Inc. beats SLM Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.