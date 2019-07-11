Sleep Number (SNBR) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Mednax (MD) Shorts Down By 0.84%

Analysts expect Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. SNBR’s profit would be $936,386 giving it 336.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Sleep Number Corporation’s analysts see -96.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 337,294 shares traded. Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) has risen 20.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNBR News: 27/03/2018 – Casio And Sleep Number® Team Up On Elevated Retail Experience For Consumers Looking For Better Sleep; 18/04/2018 – SLEEP NUMBER CORP SEES MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 18/04/2018 – SLEEP NUMBER SEES FY EPS $1.70 TO $2.00, EST. $1.86; 18/04/2018 – SLEEP NUMBER CORP SNBR.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $1.70 TO $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Sleep Number Announces Deborah Kilpatrick as New Board Member; 16/04/2018 – Sleep Number Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sleep Number: Anticipates 2018 Capital Expenditures to Be Approximately $50 Million; 18/04/2018 – SLEEP NUMBER 1Q GROSS MARGIN +61.6%; 24/04/2018 – Sleep Number Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 18 Days

Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) had a decrease of 0.84% in short interest. MD’s SI was 2.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.84% from 2.93 million shares previously. With 1.37 million avg volume, 2 days are for Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD)’s short sellers to cover MD’s short positions. The SI to Mednax Inc’s float is 3.38%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 630,962 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, January 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25.

