Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

This is a contrast between Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Home Furnishings & Fixtures and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number Corporation 39 0.80 N/A 2.14 15.97 At Home Group Inc. 20 0.36 N/A 0.73 30.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sleep Number Corporation and At Home Group Inc. At Home Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sleep Number Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sleep Number Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than At Home Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sleep Number Corporation and At Home Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -96.1% 13.6% At Home Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sleep Number Corporation is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival At Home Group Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. At Home Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sleep Number Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sleep Number Corporation and At Home Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 At Home Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively At Home Group Inc. has an average price target of $21.25, with potential upside of 205.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Sleep Number Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of At Home Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sleep Number Corporation -0.06% -29% -4.55% -13.03% 20.74% 7.88% At Home Group Inc. -3.75% 0.45% -3.25% -19.11% -37.52% 19.51%

For the past year Sleep Number Corporation was less bullish than At Home Group Inc.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.