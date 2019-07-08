Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ) EPS Estimated At $0.34; CGX ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (CGXEF) SI Increased By 401.86%

CGX ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGXEF) had an increase of 401.86% in short interest. CGXEF’s SI was 80,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 401.86% from 16,100 shares previously. With 113,700 avg volume, 1 days are for CGX ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGXEF)’s short sellers to cover CGXEF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.342. About 2,510 shares traded. CGX Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGXEF) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. T_ZZZ’s profit would be $12.84 million giving it 14.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 47.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 23,574 shares traded. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CGX Energy Inc., an oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. The company has market cap of $78.61 million. As of April 29, 2016, it had interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering approximately 3.3 million gross acres in offshore and onshore Guyana. It has a 9 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

