Slate Path Capital LP Raised Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake by $23.28 Million; Share Value Rose; Enersys (ENS) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Upped Its Stake

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 665.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 269,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. It closed at $16.5 lastly. It is down 6.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 14,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 269,053 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, up from 255,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 91,802 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

