Slate Path Capital LP Raised Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $14.88 Million as Stock Rose; As Zix (ZIXI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Archon Capital Management Trimmed by $5.86 Million Its Holding

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 202,612 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 465,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.50M, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 443,259 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. American Century Companies has 262,362 shares. 1.63M are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 482,264 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 188,272 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 74,787 shares. 812,913 are owned by Thb Asset Mgmt. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 3.79M shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 171,063 shares. 646,304 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ranger Limited Partnership invested in 489,506 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17M shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

