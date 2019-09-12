Slate Path Capital LP Raised Its Kirby (KEX) Holding by $42.66 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Valley National Advisers Has Boosted Stake

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.84M, up from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.4. About 198,223 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, up from 1,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $25.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1848. About 1.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 80,428 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The New York-based Jane Street Lc has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 433,738 are held by Polar Capital Llp. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). First Tru Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,175 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.02% or 103,941 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Asset Management Limited Liability holds 76,924 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 343 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Tygh Mgmt holds 74,537 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 431 shares. 42,200 were reported by Icon Advisers Inc Co. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,296 shares.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 328,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kirby Corporation Amends and Restates Credit Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,280 shares to 52,967 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 10,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.