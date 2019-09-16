Slate Path Capital LP Raised Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $9.72 Million; Stock Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lifted Its Position by $412,518

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.62M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 445,143 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating CNS Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,155 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, up from 89,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 20.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP owns 30,220 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Ri holds 6.86% or 317,825 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 19,080 shares. Trellus Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 68,457 were reported by Blackhill Cap. The New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 5.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department has 47,443 shares. Aimz Advisors Ltd Liability owns 28,582 shares. Fruth Management invested in 0.87% or 10,994 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 25,147 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Com reported 1.48% stake. Kames Public Ltd Llc owns 272,628 shares. Penbrook Ltd Co invested in 4,844 shares. 60,150 are owned by Regent Invest Mgmt Limited. 575,772 were reported by Ctc Ltd Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited owns 65,893 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alyeska Group Inc Lp owns 102,576 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 4,527 shares. Sio Capital Mgmt Llc reported 151,553 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Slate Path Limited Partnership holds 2% or 615,000 shares in its portfolio. Opus Point Prns Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 13,351 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 14,592 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 146,433 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,222 shares. Aviva Plc has 38,533 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 5,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl owns 87,674 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.06M shares stake. Assetmark owns 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 3.82M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.