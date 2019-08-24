Slate Path Capital LP Maintains Position in Pan American Silver (PAAS); Endologix (ELGX) Holder Nea Management Company Has Cut Position by $13.45 Million

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 665.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 269,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 3.63M shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 359,368 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nea Mngmt Communications Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) for 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 445 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Shares for $19,995 were bought by Zenty III Thomas F. On Wednesday, April 3 NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 22,692 shares. Shares for $199,999 were bought by Onopchenko John on Wednesday, April 3.