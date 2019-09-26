Slate Path Capital LP Maintains Position in Kirby (KEX); Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position Raised by Shamrock Asset Management Llc

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 3.70M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.84 million, up from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 104,161 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Capital Limited Com holds 6,339 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.31% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 1.59M are held by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 28,735 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 1.27% or 30,971 shares. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0% or 626 shares. Fiduciary owns 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 4,119 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 80,428 shares. Arosa Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.7% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Baillie Gifford reported 7.68M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 65,984 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 39,127 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 43,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Us Large Cap Etf by 46,930 shares to 572,577 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) by 20,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ii Utils Alphadex Fd Annual (FXU).

