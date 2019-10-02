Slate Path Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in Green Plains (GPRE) by $3.28 Million; As Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Stock Rose, Mason Street Advisors Increased Holding by $905,625

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 7,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 11,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $123.47. About 53,095 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 238,278 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 53,000 shares to 513,000 shares, valued at $202.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,597 shares to 199,495 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,066 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.