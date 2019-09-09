Slate Path Capital LP Increased Pan American Silver (PAAS) Position by $23.28 Million; As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Valuation Rose, Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $5.79 Million

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 665.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 269,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 4.11M shares traded or 14.87% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 444,263 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rubicon Project +1.8% as it nears EBITDA break-even – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rubicon Project Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Zacks.com published: “What’s in Store for The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:RUBI) Share Price Gain Of 108% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.