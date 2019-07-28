Slate Path Capital LP Increased Its Holding in Medicines Co (MDCO) by $2.57 Million as Market Value Rose; Js Capital Management Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $4.27 Million as Stock Rose

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.65 million, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 951,268 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 17/05/2018 – Effort Is Part of Broader Trump Initiative to Make Medicines More Affordable; 26/03/2018 – PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $46.35 MLN; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 25/04/2018 – Proteus Digital Health® Announces Digital Medicines Pipeline Development and Expansion into Oncology; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Co Says It Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05 million, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Tru Com holds 35,981 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 0.56% or 311,771 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 5.05 million shares or 3.04% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,550 are owned by B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership holds 20,120 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. 31,764 were reported by Inverness Counsel Lc. Private Wealth Ltd stated it has 6.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toth Financial Advisory invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Point Cap Management LP reported 0.43% stake. Botty Limited Company holds 6.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,516 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank has invested 3.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moors Cabot Inc holds 1.3% or 11,090 shares in its portfolio. Signature Est Advsrs Limited accumulated 13,357 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Is Still A Startup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TOWR, BKNG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon To Spend $700 Million To Retrain One-Third Of U.S. Workforce – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 37,128 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 121,085 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 29,715 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 21,112 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 116,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 709,992 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 18,304 shares. 2.35 million are owned by Bancorp Of America De. Texas Permanent School Fund has 44,635 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Prudential Fincl Inc has 106,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 293,392 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 45,230 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “These Bullish Medicines Company Options Trades Suggest More Upside Could Be Coming – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Medicines Company (MDCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Innospec Inc. (IOSP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, DS, MDCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.