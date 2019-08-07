Slate Path Capital LP Holds Stake in New York Times Co (NYT); Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 465,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.50 million, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.14% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 9.28 million shares traded or 399.04% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 08/05/2018 – OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS TRUMP TELLS FRANCE’S MACRON THE U.S. WILL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 5.36M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorp stated it has 14,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.01% or 9,103 shares. Sei owns 1.84 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.29% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Glenmede Na invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Qvt Limited Partnership holds 2.63% or 318,272 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% or 4.92M shares. Prudential has 88,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company has 33,054 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 239,300 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Lc reported 1.56M shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 9,931 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. had sold 11,580 shares worth $360,535.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 23,110 shares to 47,920 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle Commerce invested in 800 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carlson Capital Management has 4,084 shares. 781 were reported by Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 9,644 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Gru has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 416,118 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc stated it has 53 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co holds 0.45% or 77,311 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hsbc Pcl stated it has 1.49 million shares. Jennison Associates Ltd owns 20.70 million shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 138,314 are owned by Umb Savings Bank N A Mo. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,238 are held by Convergence Prns Limited Liability Corp.