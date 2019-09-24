Slate Path Capital LP Holding in Medicines Co (MDCO) Increased as Market Value Rose; Kla (KLAC) Position Increased by Theleme Partners Llp

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.29M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 1.13M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES – ON MARCH 21, BOARD APPOINTED CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AND TREASURER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-62: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Takeda Pharmaceutical Spain, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOME CASES OF SERIOUS LIVER INJURY; 28/03/2018 – Personalized Medicines Market 2016-2024: Targeted Therapeutics & Tests & Lab Services – Global Strategic Business Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 76C, EST. LOSS/SHR 74C; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. – MENARINI GROUP SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR DELAFLOXACIN

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $156.5. About 1.42 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Slate Path Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 3.55M shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Gp has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Cambridge Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 312,295 shares. Kbc Nv holds 22,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,195 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 47,348 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 172 are owned by Reilly Limited Liability Co. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability has 146,086 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 576,986 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 45,665 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 141,979 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Co owns 12,840 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 80,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

