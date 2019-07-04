Slate Path Capital LP Has Upped Its Pan American Silver (PAAS) Position; U S Global Investors (GROW) Has 1.75 Sentiment

U S Global Investors Inc (GROW) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.39, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 4 decreased and sold their stakes in U S Global Investors Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.94 million shares, down from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding U S Global Investors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Slate Path Capital Lp increased Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) stake by 665.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Slate Path Capital Lp acquired 1.79 million shares as Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)’s stock declined 21.69%. The Slate Path Capital Lp holds 2.06 million shares with $27.30 million value, up from 269,000 last quarter. Pan American Silver Corp now has $2.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 1.59M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ISE Cloud Computing Index Gets Methodology Revamp – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Lays Out Vision to Empower a New Era of Intelligent Industry at Create 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Outlook on the Worldwide Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market to 2023: Analysis on Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud Deployment – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon’s 7th LATAM Edge Venue a Threat to GOOGL & Others? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock increased 4.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 64,738 shares traded. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) has declined 48.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GROW News: 10/05/2018 – US Global Investors 3Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates lntesa Sanpaolo’s and UniCredit’s US Global Receipts; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Global Investors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GROW); 26/03/2018 – U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Murkowski: Murkowski: DOE Must Focus on Maintaining U.S. Global Leadership in Science and Innovation; 09/04/2018 – Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Exits US Global Investors; 22/03/2018 – Janus’ Gross says U.S., global economies too leveraged for aggressive Fed; 22/03/2018 – JANUS’ BILL GROSS SAYS U.S., GLOBAL ECONOMIES TOO HIGHLY LEVERAGED FOR AGGRESSIVE FED; 06/05/2018 – DJ US Global Nanospace Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USGA); 04/05/2018 – TRADE WAR HURTS CHINA, U.S., GLOBAL TRADE: PEOPLE’S DAILY

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $27.08 million. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. for 696,822 shares. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc owns 38,069 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 44,490 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,461 shares.