Slate Path Capital LP Has Upped Its Medicines Co (MDCO) Holding; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Raised as Market Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 39,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg willing to testify on Facebook data leaks; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 21/03/2018 – India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections; 28/03/2018 – Cooking Panda Owner Is the Latest Digital Publisher to Shut Down After Facebook Changes; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Delays Preview Of Smart Speaker In Wake Of Data Scandal: Report — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in recent scandal; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Say in Testimony Facebook Problems Are His Mistake; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.29M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 1.14M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 12/04/2018 – Life-Saving Medicines Donated For Patients In The Developing World; 13/03/2018 – IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Study: 10 Predictions for Innovation, Spending Drivers and Societal Value of Medicines that Will Transform Global Healthcare in 2018 and Beyond; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Green: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 03/05/2018 – monARC Bionetworks Announces Strategic Integration with Roivant Drug Development Platform to Accelerate Delivery of New Medicines; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 22/04/2018 – DJ Medicines Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCO); 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.14; 16/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY COMMENTS ON PRAC MEETING IN EMAIL

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,075 shares to 79,373 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,498 shares, and cut its stake in Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.43% or 302,223 shares. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.76 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Company has invested 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winfield Assocs Inc holds 7,320 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Seven Post Investment Office Limited Partnership stated it has 1,255 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0.37% or 4,202 shares. Choate Inv Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis R M Inc reported 164,819 shares. 8,188 were reported by American Money Mgmt Lc. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1,840 shares stake. Hillsdale Investment Management accumulated 1,530 shares. Michigan-based Connable Office Inc has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Company De has 2.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey-based Bessemer Inc has invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 80,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 312,295 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 14,178 shares. Daiwa Secs Group owns 470 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 24,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 153,713 are held by Sector Pension Investment Board. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 12,840 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has 98 shares. Fmr Lc reported 10.86 million shares stake. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Lp holds 800,000 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Moreover, Tekla Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.41% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). The New York-based Antipodean Llc has invested 11.4% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.