Slate Path Capital LP Has Raised Zillow Group (Z) Stake by $3.37 Million; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Ally Financial Increased Stake by $585,000

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 4.08M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 1.68M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

