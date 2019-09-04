Slate Path Capital LP Has Raised Position in New York Times Co (NYT); As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 465,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.50M, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 281,864 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 26,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.55M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 2.11M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt holds 305 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd owns 2.18 million shares. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated holds 7,771 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv has 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 7,242 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. Spears Abacus Ltd accumulated 12,786 shares. 4.21M were accumulated by State Street. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 625,593 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 84,219 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 919,835 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 28,599 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 239,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.73% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Contravisory Management reported 0.02% stake. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.76% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 23,463 shares. Clarivest Asset owns 5,241 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Peoples Ser has invested 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mutual Of America Capital Lc stated it has 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.98% or 91,180 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 121,252 shares. Princeton Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sei owns 512,204 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 5,384 are held by Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0.46% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wms Prns Lc invested in 0.08% or 4,747 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 27,860 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Toth Advisory reported 1,069 shares stake.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 13.33 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.