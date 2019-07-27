Slate Path Capital LP Has Raised Holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS); Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $6.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 665.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 269,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 1.94M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE

