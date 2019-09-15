Slate Path Capital LP Has Cut Its Green Plains (GPRE) Holding by $3.28 Million; Lafayette Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $947,191 as Stock Price Rose

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.10 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc analyzed 20,153 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 53,000 shares to 513,000 shares, valued at $202.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $282.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

