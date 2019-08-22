Slate Path Capital LP Boosted Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding; International Value Advisers Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position By $2.97 Million

International Value Advisers Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 23,236 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 544,542 shares with $70.19 million value, down from 567,778 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $111.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $127.99. About 802,024 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs

Slate Path Capital Lp increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 98.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Slate Path Capital Lp acquired 5.14M shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Slate Path Capital Lp holds 10.35 million shares with $103.40 million value, up from 5.21 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $71.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 51.02M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 34,072 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pure reported 3,978 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has 2.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Taconic Limited Partnership has 0.62% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 20,875 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,046 shares. 69,255 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt. Bluestein R H & Communication reported 9,989 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Field And Main Fincl Bank holds 1.45% or 11,901 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Grp Lc has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arizona-based Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 594,098 are held by Point72 Asset Management L P. M Kraus holds 56,204 shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 25,731 shares. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 21.63% above currents $127.99 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 15.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 526,800 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M Holdings Secs has invested 0.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 650,467 were accumulated by First Manhattan Com. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fairview Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 15,611 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Joel Isaacson And holds 0.07% or 45,777 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 11,610 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested 1.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 725,272 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Al reported 112,775 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 70,346 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Conning Inc invested in 232,896 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 517,863 shares stake.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 27.58% above currents $8.23 stock price. General Electric had 36 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 15 with “Sell”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by CFRA. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

