Slate Path Capital LP Boosted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding by $9.72 Million; Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Company

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 281.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 325,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 441,904 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.44M, up from 115,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 314,733 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 15/05/2018 – HONDA: SOME KITS MAY HAVE BEEN INSTALLED DURING TAKATA REPAIRS; 18/04/2018 – Japan Wants Lead in Electric Cars; Brings Toyota, Honda Together; 26/03/2018 – TopSpeed: VW’s Midsize Pickup Concept Could Preview A Potential Competitor For The Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, And Chevy; 28/03/2018 – ANA HOLDINGS and Honda Aircraft Company Announce a Strategic Partnership to Expand the Business Jet Market; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Honda Motor 7267.T -2017/18 parent results; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Canada PM raps possible U.S. auto tariffs, says linked to NAFTA; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Honda Tsushin Kogyo 6826.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 27/03/2018 – Honda to Trim Production of Its Flagship Sedan; 28/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-In South Korea, U.S. cars are rare, and often German or Japanese; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: IIT-Bombay to probe Hero Honda Chowk flyover damage

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.62 million, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 320,077 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Lumasiran Was Recently Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 145,170 shares to 22,810 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 60,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,810 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

