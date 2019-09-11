Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Both Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 33 27.17 N/A -0.30 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 7.83 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Slack Technologies Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Slack Technologies Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Workiva Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Slack Technologies Inc. and Workiva Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 39.77% for Slack Technologies Inc. with average price target of $35.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Slack Technologies Inc. and Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.5% and 67.2% respectively. 0.4% are Slack Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance while Workiva Inc. has 60.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Slack Technologies Inc. beats Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.