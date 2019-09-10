Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 33 25.92 N/A -0.30 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 44 5.24 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Slack Technologies Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Slack Technologies Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Slack Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. and Upland Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Slack Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 43.14% at a $35.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Upland Software Inc. is $53, which is potential 45.44% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Slack Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares and 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.