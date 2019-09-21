Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 32 27.20 N/A -0.30 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 61 2.08 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Slack Technologies Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. Its rival Stamps.com Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Slack Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Slack Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 35.16% at a $34.29 consensus target price. Stamps.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.33 consensus target price and a -32.35% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Slack Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Stamps.com Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Stamps.com Inc.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.