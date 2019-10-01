Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 28 0.00 239.48M -0.30 0.00 QAD Inc. 31 114.17 10.80M 0.28 118.74

Table 1 demonstrates Slack Technologies Inc. and QAD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 866,425,470.33% 0% 0% QAD Inc. 35,110,533.16% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Slack Technologies Inc. and QAD Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Slack Technologies Inc. is $34.29, with potential upside of 49.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Slack Technologies Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.5% and 11.32% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 11.86% stronger performance.