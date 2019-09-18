Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 32 28.12 N/A -0.30 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 44 16.37 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Slack Technologies Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Slack Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Slack Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $34.29, and a 30.78% upside potential. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc.’s consensus price target is $42.67, while its potential upside is 39.31%. Based on the data delivered earlier, PagerDuty Inc. is looking more favorable than Slack Technologies Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Slack Technologies Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.5% and 34.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are PagerDuty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance while PagerDuty Inc. has 15.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Slack Technologies Inc.