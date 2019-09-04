Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 33 33.22 N/A -0.30 0.00 Five9 Inc. 53 12.82 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Slack Technologies Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Slack Technologies Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Five9 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Five9 Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Slack Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Slack Technologies Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Slack Technologies Inc. has a 27.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36.67. Meanwhile, Five9 Inc.’s consensus price target is $67.5, while its potential upside is 9.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Slack Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Five9 Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Slack Technologies Inc. and Five9 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Five9 Inc. had bullish trend.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.