Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 27 0.00 239.48M -0.30 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.00 33.15M -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Slack Technologies Inc. and Xunlei Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 881,089,036.06% 0% 0% Xunlei Limited 1,267,880,364.11% -15.4% -11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Xunlei Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Slack Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Slack Technologies Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$34.29 is Slack Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 37.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors. Slack Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Xunlei Limited

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats Xunlei Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.