Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 32 27.20 N/A -0.30 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 7.74 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Slack Technologies Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

Slack Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. and Workiva Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Slack Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $34.29, and a 35.16% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Slack Technologies Inc. and Workiva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.5% and 67.2%. 0.4% are Slack Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance while Workiva Inc. has 60.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.