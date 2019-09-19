Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Contrasting side by side

Both Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 32 27.57 N/A -0.30 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.81 N/A -6.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Slack Technologies Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Slack Technologies Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$34.29 is Slack Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.37%. Competitively the consensus price target of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is $13, which is potential 114.88% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Slack Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Slack Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Synchronoss Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.