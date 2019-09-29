Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Slack Technologies Inc. has 42.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Slack Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 862,680,115.27% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Slack Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 239.48M 28 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

Slack Technologies Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $44, suggesting a potential upside of 99.46%. The potential upside of the rivals is 72.43%. With higher probable upside potential for Slack Technologies Inc.’s rivals, research analysts think Slack Technologies Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Slack Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance while Slack Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Slack Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Slack Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Slack Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Slack Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.