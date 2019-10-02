Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 28 0.00 239.48M -0.30 0.00 FireEye Inc. 14 9.43 205.86M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Slack Technologies Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 866,425,470.33% 0% 0% FireEye Inc. 1,518,141,592.92% -38.2% -9.3%

Liquidity

Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Slack Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FireEye Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. and FireEye Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 FireEye Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Slack Technologies Inc. is $34.29, with potential upside of 49.93%. Competitively the consensus price target of FireEye Inc. is $15.5, which is potential 17.25% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than FireEye Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Slack Technologies Inc. and FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.5% and 76.7% respectively. Slack Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 3% are FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. was more bearish than FireEye Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Slack Technologies Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.