Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Contrasting side by side

Since Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 34 33.30 N/A -0.30 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.74 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Slack Technologies Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. Its rival Dropbox Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Slack Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Slack Technologies Inc. and Dropbox Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

$31 is Slack Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.33%. Competitively Dropbox Inc. has an average price target of $25.33, with potential upside of 44.91%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than Slack Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Slack Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Dropbox Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.