Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 28 0.00 239.48M -0.30 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 9 2.75 19.62M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Slack Technologies Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 862,680,115.27% 0% 0% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 213,492,927.09% -7.7% -4.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Slack Technologies Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$34.29 is Slack Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 44.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Slack Technologies Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.5% and 84.2% respectively. 0.4% are Slack Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.