Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Contrasting side by side

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 34 33.30 N/A -0.30 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 65 8.59 N/A 1.50 49.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Slack Technologies Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Slack Technologies Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Liquidity

Slack Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Slack Technologies Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 3.33% for Slack Technologies Inc. with average price target of $31. Cadence Design Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.8 average price target and a -12.29% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Slack Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Slack Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.