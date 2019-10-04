Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Upped Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Increased Position in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by $656,960

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 32,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 107,865 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, up from 75,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.17. About 450,394 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 294,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, up from 273,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 143,086 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 9,932 shares to 6,495 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gladstone Coml Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 16,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,485 shares, and cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (NYSE:CLDT).

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Grab A 4.5% Yield From The Big Apple With SL Green Realty – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SL Green Announces Sale of 521 Fifth Avenue for $381 Million – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp reported 29,110 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 27,531 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 594 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Com owns 21,934 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 22,744 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl stated it has 1.14 million shares. Utah Retirement System has 23,140 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.06% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 1.22M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 4.60M shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 70,367 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,500 shares to 1,930 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 40,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,740 shares, and cut its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 203,088 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields accumulated 154,259 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 10,881 shares. Blackrock stated it has 13.32M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lincoln Corporation holds 8,082 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd invested 0.28% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Sectoral Asset Management accumulated 311,278 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co holds 242,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 1,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 54,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) accumulated 21 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Oberweis Asset Management owns 294,280 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake.