Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Shareholder Presima Has Increased Its Holding by $1.63 Million; Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) Shares Declined While Elk Creek Partners Lowered Its Stake by $1.98 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $79.24. About 50,455 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 31,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 105,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 3,130 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC)

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 89,863 shares to 467,537 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 980,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

More notable recent BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Team, Inc. (TISI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Passing of President Thomas L. Wegman – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Go Into Earnings Season at All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioSpecifics to buy back $4M of stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Achaogen (AKAO) Files for Bankruptcy, Shares Plunge 65% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

