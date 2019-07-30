Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Cut Its Position; Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Valuation Rose While South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lifted Position by $419,062

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 9,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.31. About 669,204 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 5,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 662,066 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.54M, up from 656,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 441,488 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $59; 30/05/2018 – BMO AIMS TO ENHANCE ITS SECURITY MEASURES AFTER INCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – SEMAFO INC SMF.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6.5 FROM C$6; 28/03/2018 – BMO’S FLYNN COMMENTS ON $2B MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO PURCHASE IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD GSC.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – RESOLUTE ENERGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT WITH BMO; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 07/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – STEP ENERGY SERVICES LTD STEP.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$15 FROM C$13

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 55,885 shares to 32,495 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,068 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 36,150 shares to 46,498 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.57 million for 11.89 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.