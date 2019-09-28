Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Has Raised Stake; Corning (GLW) Share Price Declined While Td Asset Management Lifted Stake by $1.07 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 5,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 14,829 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 9,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 576,898 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 32,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 757,350 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.17 million, up from 724,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 3,927 shares. 98,718 were accumulated by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Renaissance Technologies Ltd accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. 14,829 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings owns 2,672 shares. Long Pond Ltd Partnership holds 2.74% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 6.21M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 6,333 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 686,604 shares. Cibc holds 0.01% or 14,655 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 184,178 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,434 shares to 21,069 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,188 shares, and cut its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 10,422 shares to 201,303 shares, valued at $34.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 4,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,442 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,920 are owned by Pinnacle Financial Prns Incorporated. First Republic Inv Incorporated holds 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 328,902 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 318,752 shares. Peak Asset Limited stated it has 9,775 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 365,984 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 136,568 shares. Sei Invests invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Morgan Stanley holds 0.07% or 8.03M shares. Lafayette Investments Inc invested in 2.11% or 179,403 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 2.08M shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited accumulated 29,938 shares. Pathstone Family Office reported 758 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 7,319 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 56,959 shares.